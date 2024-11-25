WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Addresses Recent Career Moment That Made Him 'Giddy'

WWE legend Booker T has had a dream career, having won world titles in WWE and WCW, running his promotion, and commentating on WWE shows. Despite his numerous accolades and Hall of Fame career, including performing in front of thousands of fans, he admitted that appearing on a sports TV show recently made him feel a little giddy.

The veteran star recently spoke on his "Hall of Fame" podcast about featuring on ESPN's iconic "Sportscenter" show, which he revealed made him a little giddy. Co-host Brad Gilmore asked Booker T about his feeling when being a panelist compared to watching the show.

"I'm still giddy, man. I'm serious. To have seen my face, you know, on 'Sportscenter,' talking about something that I love more than anything — the fight game. I'm so passionate about it," said Booker T. "To be on 'ESPN Sportscenter,' it's like a dream come true that I never had. It's something that's been a part of our lives, seemed like forever. For me, it's almost kind of like when I used to wrestle, I always said it was an out of body experience. I used to be able to sit back and watch what the fan wanted to see as opposed to what I wanted to do. It was the same way. I said, I got to act a certain way, got to talk a certain way, got to look a certain way, I got to be presented a certain way. I had to step outside of myself to actually deliver it properly. It's kind of crazy, if you understand what I'm saying."

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on SportsCenter to discuss UFC 309, which took place over the weekend and was also attended by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

