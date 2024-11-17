Stephanie McMahon Comments On Attending UFC 309 With WWE's Triple H

Stephanie McMahon was one of many famous faces who were in attendance to witness all of the action at UFC 309, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. McMahon didn't watch the fights alone though, as she was accompanied by her husband, WWE's Chief Creative Officer, and after the main event of Jon Jones versus Stipe Miocic concluded, McMahon took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account to express her gratitude to the UFC for being able to part of the historic event.

"Thank you @danawhite @ufc for taking such great care of @TripleH and I last night at #UFC309! Congratulations @Jonnybones @charlesdobronxs @ViviAraujoMMA @NoBickal, Mauricio Ruffy and all the fighters who competed last night @TheGarden! It was Incredible!" Arguably the most famous face in attendance for UFC 309 was the President-elect Donald Trump, who even personally interacted with Triple H.

Triple H and McMahon being seated together did surprise some wrestling fans due to the persistent rumor that the two are no longer a couple. However, these rumors are completely false, to the point where Triple H himself has talked about them with his good friend Kevin Nash, with neither man taking the rumors seriously.

The other reason some were surprised is because McMahon has distanced herself from wrestling since 2023 after she resigned from her position of WWE's co-CEO when her father Vince forced himself back into the company. After her father officially left his positions in both WWE and on the TKO Board of Directors due to the Janel Grant lawsuit in January 2024, McMahon has made sporadic appearances in WWE, but is not currently contracted to the company. These appearances include welcoming fans to night two of WrestleMania 40 in April, attending SummerSlam in August, and making some of the picks in the WWE Draft.