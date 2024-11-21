Dave Meltzer Assesses Linda McMahon Separation Report Amid Political Appointment

Linda McMahon has been all over the news this past week, as the former WWE CEO has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be the new Secretary of Education. That news was then followed by the attorney of Linda revealing she had separated from her husband, Vince McMahon, an interesting tidbit given McMahon continues to be embroiled in an ongoing lawsuit accusing him of sex trafficking and abuse.

At least according to Dave Meltzer, there is no coincidence here. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer assessed the situation, and was confident that Linda announcing her separation from McMahon was an attempt to distance herself from her husband due to the ongoing scandals. Based on things he had seen, Meltzer also questioned Linda's happiness with her Department of Education appointment, believing she may have preferred being head of Commerce instead.

One thing Meltzer didn't note is that Linda herself is caught up in another lawsuit involving McMahon, and WWE. The couple, the promotion, and WWE's parent company TKO Holdings Group were sued last month by former WWE Ring Boys, accusing them of covering up sexual assault by former ring announcer Mel Phillips. Allegations against Phillips for assaulting underage ring boys, and WWE covering it up, have lingered since the late 80s, with the upcoming suit bring them back into the light.

Whether Linda's marriage to Vince or her connection to these lawsuits will affect her appointment remains to be seen. Several of Trump's cabinet picks have fallen under a cloud of scandal, with Trump's selection for Attorney General, Matt Gaetz, announcing today he was withdrawing his name for consideration, following the reemergence of a federal sex trafficking investigation claiming Gaetz had paid two underage women for sex.