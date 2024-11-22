NXT Star Giulia Names WWE Main Roster Talent She Wants To Face

Since her arrival at "WWE NXT" No Mercy by way of STARDOM and Marigold, Giulia has become one of the key players in "NXT's" stacked women's roster. Within her first three months, she's had the opportunity to step inside the ring with talent such as Cora Jade and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, and it's not difficult to imagine the magic she could create with some of the women on WWE's main roster. While joining WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Dudley on a recent episode of "Busted Open After Dark," Giulia revealed which female main roster stars she'd love to share the ring with.

"I want to fight Rhea Ripley, Kairi [Sane], IYO SKY, Asuka," she said. "I want to wrestle the Japanese girls and Rhea Ripley. I love Rhea Ripley, big fan."

Giulia has yet to make an appearance on the main roster, but with the 2025 Royal Rumble on the horizon, she could be featured in the eponymous women's match along with several talents that have appeared or debuted on "NXT" programming this year, such as former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Zaria. The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble only featured two stars from "NXT" in Tiffany Stratton and Perez, but that number could easily change due to the increase in talent and size the developmental brand's female roster has experienced this past year.

