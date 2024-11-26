WWE Star Giulia Lists Her Goals In NXT

Looking ahead, Giulia is imminently focused on securing her spot in the 2024 Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. Beyond that, though, she has some other goals she'd like to fulfill, one of which may have implications on "The Prodigy" Roxanne Perez.

"In NXT, I want to be a champion, NXT Women's Champion," Giulia told "Busted Open After Dark. "I want to wrestle each [and every] single girl, everybody, all the girls."

Upon signing with WWE, Giulia was assigned to the "WWE NXT" brand, which is currently led by NXT Champion Trick Williams and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. So far, Giulia has had one opportunity to capture the NXT Women's Championship, specifically on the CW Network debut of "NXT." That opportunity, however, later became spoiled by a returning Cora Jade, who planted Giulia with a DDT before handing her off to Perez for a Pop Rox.

Elsewhere, Giulia has made decent progress in facing more of her fellow "NXT" colleagues. On television, she has battled the likes of Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx), Meta-Four's Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend, Jade, and of course, Perez. At a recent "NXT" live event, the former NJPW STRONG Women's Champion also teamed up with Lola Vice in a victorious effort over Perez and Jade. From WWE's main roster, Giulia recently noted that she's particularly eyeing bouts with Rhea Ripley, Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Asuka.

Overall, between "NXT" and a potential run on WWE's main roster, Giulia admitted that she isn't that consumed by goals. Instead, she just wants to be her best in the ring.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.