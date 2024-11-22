Jey Uso Reacts To WWE's Bronson Reed Joining Solo Sikoa's WarGames Team

With WarGames on the horizon, the original Bloodline and new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa were tasked with finding a fifth and final member for their respective teams. Last week on "WWE SmackDown," "Big" Bronson Reed revealed himself as the last piece to the new Bloodline's lineup by aiding them in the attack against Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. During a recent appearance on "Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg," Jey weighed in on Reed's alliance with his foes.

"I think business just picked up with Bronson Reed," Jey said. "I think he's going to be a problem at WarGames. I'm not trying to get in the ring with that dude. I've been in the ring a couple times with him. He's an Uce too, you know what I'm saying? Damn, if they had to pick a fifth member for their team, they grabbed the first round draft pick for sure."

Outside of his Bloodline dealings, Reed has continued to feud with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, making the latter a natural candidate to join forces with the OG Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Rollins, however, has adamantly rejected this possibility on not one, but two occasions, thus leaving Jey and his comrades with a lingering vacancy on their side.

Most recently, Reed defeated Rollins in the main event of "WWE Raw," thanks to a distraction from Sikoa. This win was also preceded by a brawl between the new and original Bloodline members, which spilled out through the crowd.

