Bully Ray Assesses Seth Rollins For Role As 5th Man For WWE Survivor Series WarGames

The new Bloodline has declared its five members for the WarGames match at Survivor Series later this month. However, the OG Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, still has one spot vacant, as Seth Rollins recently rejected the opportunity on "WWE Raw."

While discussing the possibility of Rollins joining the OG Bloodline on "Busted Open," Bully Ray emphasized Rollins' adamant dislike of Reigns and his refusal to be part of any team involving him. He stated that any talk of Rollins joining the faction for Survivor Series is purely speculative.

"To me, what Seth said in the back [on 'Raw'] trumps what happened in the ring. I use the word 'adamant.' I can't think of a better word. [Seth said] 'No way in hell, based on my history with Roman Reigns, no matter what happens am I ever standing side by side with this guy again," said Ray.

The tag team legend is confident that Rollins will not be the fifth member, insisting that the attack by the new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa during Rollins' match with Bronson Reed will not change "The Visionary's" mind. He believes the fifth member should be revealed right before the match happens at Survivor Series.

"I mean, they'll build up to it night of show, [saying] 'Who's that fifth member going to be?' I'm sure that fifth member will not be standing out there with them at the side of the cage, if that's the route they go. I don't want them to be ... I want it to be a surprise. There's the other names floating out there that it could possibly be. But, like I said, I don't know if after what I saw last night that Seth is going to change his mind," declared the Hall of Famer.

Ray had previously suggested that Cody Rhodes – who recently teamed with Reigns — could be the group's fifth member.

