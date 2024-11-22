AEW's Mercedes Mone Shouts Out Trans Fan & Aspiring Wrestler: 'I Believe In You!'

Each week, AEW star Mercedes Mone releases a newsletter in which she offers fans some insight into her life outside of the ring. In the latest issue, the TBS Champion shouted out an aspiring wrestler who wrote to her and asked if she knew of any trans wrestlers working today.

"Hi there! Yes, there are definitely trans people in wrestling, and it's such a beautiful time to pursue your dreams!" Mone responded. "Just remember to be yourself and keep chasing what you love. I believe in you!"

Mone's message of inclusivity and support mirrors several other major wrestlers over the last few years, with performers like CM Punk speaking out publicly in support of trans rights. At the same time, there have been bumps along the road, with institutions such as the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission attempting to stop AEW star Nyla Rose from wrestling in the state and the occasional presence of transphobic signs at live shows.

While Mone didn't specify any names, there are several notable trans wrestlers working in major promotions today, with two of the most prominent being Rose in AEW and Gisele Shaw in TNA Wrestling. Rose became the second-ever AEW Women's World Champion in 2020, going on to hold the title for over 100 days before losing to Hikaru Shida. Most recently, Rose teamed with Harley Cameron on last week's "AEW Rampage," coming up short against Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa. As for Shaw, she recently challenged Athena for the ROH Women's World Championship at MLP Forged in Excellence last month.

