Freddie Prinze Jr. Calls This AEW Full Gear 2024 Match An 'Easy Pick'

With the latest addition of International Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet, AEW Full Gear now boasts nine main-show matches and one on the pre-show. During a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his predictions for the card, circling the TNT Championship match between Jack Perry and Daniel Garcia as having an easy winner pick.

"This is not the easiest pick of the night, but an easy pick. It's Daniel Garcia's time ... It's now Daniel Garcia's time," Prinze Jr. said. "He's not going to get beat down. He's going to win this match, and he's going to be your new TNT [Champion]. He's going to have his first title in AEW. He's going to be the TNT Champion, and he can be a babyface that gets beat up a lot and comes back at the end to win by all these guys that are coming to kill him. Whereas Jack Perry, I don't think can do that same thing because he's a bad guy, so he has to wrestle evil. We don't want to see him get beat down to come back up. We just want to see him get beat down, so I've got Daniel Garcia."

According to Prinze Jr., the timing of this title match, specifically it coming shortly after Garcia's re-signing, may sway AEW to strap the TNT Championship on him. Furthermore, Prinze Jr. points out that Garcia has long chased after AEW titles to no avail. With that in mind, Prinze Jr. believes Full Gear is the time and place for the underdog to rise up and claim the throne, which is currently occupied by "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry. Garcia previously challenged, albeit unsuccessfully, Christian Cage for the TNT Championship at this year's AEW Revolution event.

