AEW Full Gear 2024 Challenger Confirmed For International Champ Konosuke Takeshita

AEW has announced that AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita will be defending his title at this weekend's Full Gear pay-per-view.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on X that Takeshita will face off against Ricochet at Saturday's show, which will be the latter's third shot at the title.

The rivalry between Takeshita and Ricochet began last month when the former attacked Ricochet and then International Champion Will Ospreay on the fifth-year anniversary of "AEW Dynamite." The trio then had a match at AEW's WrestleDream pay-per-view, where the Japanese star pinned Ospreay to begin his first and current reign as AEW International Champion. Ricochet and Takeshita have also come face-to-face outside an AEW ring when the former came out to save Josh Alexander after the TNA Wrestling star was attacked by Takeshita and the rest of The Don Callis Family at MLPW Forged in Excellence.

Four other title matches have been confirmed for the Full Gear show as Mercedes Mone defends her AEW TBS Championship against Kris Statlander, Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy square off for the former's AEW World Championship, and AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry puts his title on the line against Daniel Garcia. The other title match announced for the show is for AEW World Tag Team Championship as champions Private Party face off against three other tag teams in a fatal four-way tag team title match.