Tommy Dreamer Sees Future Of AEW In This 'Megastar' Who Reminds Him Of Randy Orton

This week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" kicked off with an all-star eight-man tag match pitting The Don Callis Family against Will Ospreay, Ricochet, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Mark Davis. Overall, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer greatly enjoyed this tag bout, but there was one competitor who particularly caught his eye — someone he describes as a "megastar" and a parallel to an early Randy Orton.

"What you have is one person in particular stood out to me, and he reminded me of someone when he first came up on the WWE roster. Each and every week, I'm getting more invested in this person, and also seeing the future of AEW. That's Kyle Fletcher, and the person he reminded me of was a young Randy Orton," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark."

"That is high praise because you look at the body of the work that Randy Orton did. Randy Orton also had to learn from his mistakes early on to become Randy Orton, and we are in those early stages of Kyle Fletcher. This kid has it all. He really and truly does. He is a star that is shining amongst eight men and I'm noticing him."

Over the last month, Fletcher has shed his blonde hair and sparkling smile in favor of a shaved-head and an aggressive attitude. In doing this, Fletcher also turned his back on long-time friend Will Ospreay, whom he believes was overshadowing him. As such, Fletcher and Ospreay will now face off against each other at AEW Full Gear, with Fletcher likely keeping the Don Callis Family in his back pocket.

