Tommy Dreamer Says This AEW Full Gear Bout Is The Potential Match Of The Night

This weekend, AEW will present its 2024 Full Gear pay-per-view with a card stacked with championship battles, a social media spectacle, and a quartet of grudge matches. In the eyes of ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, one of these grudge matches also has the potential to be the best overall performance of the night.

"I really want to see Will Ospreay versus Kyle Fletcher, for the simple fact of it's just going to be off the charts," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "I know how they were when they were both babyfaces and the match was great. Now I want to see it with this interest of good guy versus bad guy. And wrestling moves at times mean nothing, but if you can implement this, and with being a heel and making that New Jersey crowd boo you, you can awe them with your coolness. But when you can turn them against you, it's an amazing thing that you can do. You have this opportunity to steal the show."

According to Dreamer, the "megastar" Kyle Fletcher and "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay are perfect opponents for each other because they are, and will, equally push the other. Dreamer also sees both Fletcher and Ospreay as competitors that others need to step up to when facing them. Perhaps in facing each other though, this match will already be on the same level. For those reasons, plus the emergence of Fletcher's fiery heel side, Dreamer further says Ospreay vs. Fletcher is the "potential match of the night" at Full Gear.

