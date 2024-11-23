WWE SmackDown 11/22//2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It's beginning to look like LA Knight will have to join Cody Rhodes in the Witness Protection Program.

I'm sure long-time viewers of these opinion pieces will groan at that joke, as it is the second time I've used it in direct reference to a Shinsuke Nakamura feud. While I understand that, I would also like you to direct your attention to the source of the joke — why am I able to make that joke at the beginning and end of 2024, and change literally nothing about it but a single name?

Advertisement

Just one week after Shinsuke Nakamura's shocking return back to WWE programming, it is clear that we are getting basically a carbon copy of Nakamura's disastrously boring feud with Rhodes. It seems like Nakamura can only be preceded by menacing video packages that alternate between drawn slides and clips of him speaking very closely into the camera. This lack of character progression is what killed his momentum when he feuded with Rhodes, and it's what probably will kill his momentum once he is done with LA Knight.

It is so embarrassing that Nakamura's character has remained static over the past 10 months. He is being put into a creative pigeonhole, and when this feud with Knight ultimately flops because they're not bringing anything new to the table, we will all be forced to sit back and wonder why, oh why does WWE continuously prevent Nakamura from evolving? We're not even asking him to win the title, or be the face of the company! We are simply asking him to show us a different character, a different side of Shinsuke Nakamura!

Advertisement

There is an argument that Nakamura's mannerisms are simply too iconic, inherent, or quintessential to his in-ring style that a complete character change is utterly impossible. While I don't believe that Nakamura's mannerisms are iconic — you need to be successful and a cultural mainstay to be iconic, and because of WWE's restrictive character development, Nakamura is neither compared to other people of his experience and caliber on the roster — let's entertain that argument. Chris Jericho has, historically and as we speak, managed to stay relevant because of his ever-shifting array of personas. Matt Hardy has done the same thing. They managed to claw their way into icon status because of their longevity, which exists because they are able to stay relevant through dynamic change. Even The Usos have experienced massive change, despite their overall characters staying the same for all these years. Why is Nakamura an exception? Why is he not allowed to soar into the realm of "iconic," and is instead doomed to stay in the purgatory of static gimmick development? Why is Nakamura being reduced to the same character twice in a row, when WWE has had more than ample time to reinvent his character?

Advertisement

I am downright ashamed that I get to make the same exact Witness Protection Program joke twice in 10 months. Maybe it's Nakamura that should go into hiding from WWE Creative.

Written by Angeline Phu