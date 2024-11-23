Tony Khan Sets Expectations For Jon Moxley Vs. Orange Cassidy At AEW Full Gear Match

On Saturday, at Full Gear, the stakes are immensely high for Orange Cassidy. Not only is he challenging for the biggest prize in AEW, the World Championship, but he has to be the antidote to Jon Moxley's poisonous vision. AEW President Tony Khan recently weighed in on the significance of this match, and how the two contenders have changed since the company's launch in 2019.

Advertisement

"It's great history with Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley, and very fitting to come back to Full Gear," Khan stated in a media call earlier this week. "Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy are in very different places, and now, they're in this world championship fight. They're two of the greatest stars ever in AEW. When we launched the company, Jon Moxley stood atop AEW from the very beginning. Orange Cassidy is somebody who's had a much more methodical rise to prominence. I think Orange Cassidy does a lot of things methodically." With one victory tied against each other heading into this title fight, Khan noted that both men represent the light and dark characteristics many promoters see when staffing an extensive roster. Without a doubt, Khan knows things will get rough when these two go head-to-head on Saturday, but he believes the match will set the tone for a cornerstone moment in AEW.

Advertisement

"I think that they represent very different parts of the history of AEW, and they've intersected in some of these great matches, great moments ... With Orange and Mox, there's always an opportunity for violence. I think that this match, in particular, embodies two different voices in AEW and two historical figures that have great significance in our five-year run that we've had here. I think it will be a great, great match, and I do think the company will be better off for it," Khan concluded.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.