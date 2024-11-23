Women's Division Singles Match, Men's Four-Way Added To AEW Full Gear Zero Hour

Tonight on AEW Full Gear, two more matches have been confirmed on X to kick off the show during Zero Hour. In women's action, Deonna Purrazzo will square off against Anna Jay in "The Virtuosa's" home state of New Jersey. As part of leading a rare all-female AEW faction alongside Taya Valkyrie in The Vendetta, Purrazzo has taken quite an interest in Jay. However, Jay refused The Vendetta's offers to join their ranks, causing a conflict that will be settled tonight.

Since her excursion in Japan, Jay's vigorous spirit landed her several Women's World Championship matches with Mariah May. Last Saturday, in their No-Disqualification rubber match, "The Queen Slayer" was close to becoming the new champion, but May refused to be defeated. Per the stipulation, as promised, Jay will not be allowed to challenge for the championship again so long as May remains the title holder.

Then, in the men's division, a four-way match will join the Full Gear mix, as Dante Martin, The Beast Mortos, Komander, and Buddy Matthews clash in a battle for supremacy. Coming into this bout, all competitors' most previous matches this month (whether in tag team or singles action) have ended in a significant upset. These two matches added bring this year's Full Gear card up to 12 matches total.