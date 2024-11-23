Video: The Rizzler Encounters Orange Cassidy Backstage Ahead Of AEW Full Gear PPV

As it stands, the focal point of the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour preshow is the match between former AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall and TikTok sensation AJ Befumo, known as one half of "The Costco Guys" alongside his son Big Justice. The social media sensation will have one more ally in his corner, special timekeeper "The Rizzler," an 8-year-old friend of the family who has become the breakout star of the Costco Guys' exploits.

Advertisement

In a new TikTok from AEW, The Rizzler came face to face with fellow social media star Orange Cassidy. The two exchanged few words, merely "hello" and "goodbye," and spent the majority of the TikTok staring at each other. Cassidy is set to main event tonight's PPV, taking on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the hopes of ending Moxley and his anarchic friends' assault on AEW. Moxley's war on the good-natured side of AEW not only puts him in conflict with acts like Cassidy but also with humorous crossovers like The Rizzler's inclusion.

AEW President Tony Khan has been very happy with the way AJ and Big Justice have ingratiated themselves amongst AEW staff and fans, recently saying in a media call that the duo had helped him understand the science behind promoting not just on TikTok but promoting to non-wrestling fans in general.

Advertisement