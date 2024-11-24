Time And Place Of Cody Rhodes' Upcoming Match With Kevin Owens Reportedly Revealed

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and "The Prize Fighter" Kevin Owens have agreed to another violent tangle in the ring following their baleful face-to-face confrontation on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," but it was left unclear when and where the match would take place. That mystery, however, appears to have been solved; according to PWInsider, the match will happen at Saturday Night's Main Event on Saturday, December 14, at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

Advertisement

Tensions between the two escalated at Bad Blood in October after Rhodes and Roman Reigns prevailed over The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the main event. Following their match, Owens jumped the Undisputed WWE Champion outside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Randy Orton, a friend to both opposers, entered the situation, siding with his former Legacy stablemate, which set Owens off. Orton and Owens were scheduled to face off at Crown Jewel earlier this month. The match was called off before the bell even rang after their melee was carried out throughout the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Saudi Arabia. From there, Owens struck the ultimate cord when he slammed Orton neck first into the mat with a banned piledriver, leaving Rhodes to seek vengeance for his fallen friend.

Advertisement

As of this writing, it has yet to be confirmed whether Rhodes' championship will be on the line. The match comes four months after the champion and Owens squared off for the title at Bash in Berlin in August. Also currently scheduled for Saturday Night's Main Event is the finals of the inaugural crowing of the WWE United States Women's Championship — thus far, Bayley and Chelsea Green have punched their ticket toward the semi-finals.