CM Punk Names WWE Stars On 'Lengthy' List Of People With Whom He Wants To Work

CM Punk's dramatic return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames ignited the wrestling world, with fans and industry insiders alike celebrating the self-proclaimed "Best in the World's" homecoming after nearly a decade away. Punk appeared on the "Cheap Heat" podcast and opened up about the wrestlers he hopes to face in this new chapter of his WWE career, revealing a surprisingly long list of stars who have caught his attention.

"The list is pretty lengthy. I think Chad Gable is on the top of the list. I think Bronson Reed is on the top of the list. [Ludwig] Kaiser is somebody I see a lot in — I think it'd be fun. Gunther, and I'm selfishly talking about guys that I would love to wrestle on house shows," Punk shared. "I think whenever myself and Roman Reigns are face-to-face on television, I think that's going to be a moment. I think the table is set for myself and Cody [Rhodes]. You never know when The Rock's going to come back."

Punk has been open about wanting to face John Cena one more time before the legend retires next year, and his stance hasn't shifted. However, he is keeping his expectations tempered.

"And there's big match John [Cena] coming right around the corner, another guy that I don't want to talk about because he's going to do his own thing, and if I'm a part of that, what a fortunate career I've had. ... But yeah, I'd love to get hands on him too," Punk added.

Punk will team up with Sami Zayn and the original Bloodline to challenge Solo Sikoa's upstart iteration of the faction at WWE Survivor Series 2024. Sikoa's squad will also feature Reed, so Punk will have an opportunity to tick that name off his list.

