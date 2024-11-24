WWE SmackDown Easter Egg Could Indicate Major Title Change At SNME

Echoes of a past title feud lends to the suggestion Kevin Owens might dethrone Cody Rhodes as WWE Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event. The former friends have been feuding on Friday nights since Owens jumped Rhodes after WWE Bad Blood in September, renewing hostilities specifically after Crown Jewel. At the event, Rhodes won the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship while Owens' focus was on Randy Orton.

During Friday's "WWE SmackDown" after weeks of Owens being kept away from the building, Owens had the chance to get on a live microphone and have a back-and-forth with his rival. He noted that he had even dressed up for the occasion, sporting a tuxedo-printed tee, harkening back to a similar title feud from ROH in 2012. As documented by @MithGifs on X (formerly known as Twitter), that was also the tee worn by Owens for much of the build to his ROH Championship match against Davey Richards at Border Wars 2012 — one he would go on to win before retaining the title a month later in a rematch.

However, the two title feuds can be paralleled in their concept as well. Owens' feud with Richards saw him become "Wrestling's Worst Nightmare" against the company's chosen guy, echoing the sentiments put across in Owens and Rhodes' promo from Friday night.

Their match has yet to have been made official but is reportedly penciled in for Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14, and will be a rematch of Owens' former unsuccessful attempt at the title at Bash In Berlin. That said, with a new attitude change and ire directed towards the WWE Champion, there is a chance Rhodes' reign may come to an end after 251 days.