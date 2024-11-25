Backstage News On Big Boom AJ's AEW Visit

Social media personalities The Costco Guys, the father-son duo of Big Boom AJ and his son Big Justice, have polarized opinions among the pro wrestling audience since featuring in AEW, but it seems that those behind the scenes in the promotion love the duo.

The Costco Guys, as well as another child social media personality, The Rizzler, appeared at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view for AJ's match against QT Marshall on the pre-show. Big Boom AJ, a former indie wrestler, defeated Marshall on the show, which was his debut match in AEW. The Rizzler was also on the card at Full Gear, featuring as the special guest timekeeper for the match.

The match was the final match on Zero Hour, but a report by "Fightful Select" has claimed that Marshall wanted it to be the second match so that they could keep viewers hooked for the third and final match of the pre-show. Instead, the match went on last on the pre-show, with the first match on the main show being the four-way tag team title match. The Zero Hour kicked off with a match between Deonna Purrazzo and Anna Jay, while the following match was a four-way between Buddy Matthews, The Beast Mortos, Dante Martin, and Komander.

The report also added that The Rizzler was a popular figure backstage as many talent and visitors wanted a photograph with him. AEW is reportedly happy with The Costco Guys' appearance on the show with the report claiming that both parties would be interested in collaborating again. AJ had stated after the match that he loved appearing on AEW television and would be keen to return if AEW wants him.