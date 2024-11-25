WWE's Goldberg Discusses Preparation And Health Ahead Of Retirement Match

WCW legend Goldberg is gearing up for his final match in pro wrestling, likely to happen in WWE, and he's optimistic about putting on a better show than in the past.

Goldberg, whose recent matches have been criticized all around, explained on the "CarCast" podcast why he has a more positive mindset this time.

"Comparatively, even though I'm at the age that I'm at, I will have five times as much time to prepare than I ever have for any other match," said the WWE Hall of Famer. "So, if I can't get ready in that period of time, with what I have to offer, then that's not going to be enough. I do believe that I set my standards quite high, and at the end of the day I think people will be more than pleasantly surprised with the outcome."

Goldberg stated that he has to be smarter in how he trains before his final match, admitting that his shoulder, neck, and knees are the most vulnerable to any injury. But, he revealed that his shoulder, despite the past issues he has had with it, is in good condition, stating that it's the best it has been in a decade.

"I worked out last night around midnight, I'm able to do things with that torn up shoulder that I haven't been able to do in 10 years, and this is prior to a number of matches that I've wrestled," he said. "My shoulder is in a better position, months before I have to perform than it was days before leading up to matches in the past. That in itself is a huge, huge change."

The WWE Hall of Famer is eager to get back in the ring, disclosing that he couldn't even lift his arm the last time, but he's able to do a lot more and is confident of performing well.

