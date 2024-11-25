WWE NXT Star Returns From Injury At Live Event

The WWE "NXT" roster has been praised for being stacked with some of the most promising major stars of tomorrow. This is especially true for the women's division, which saw some major signings this year in the form of both Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. However, since March of this year, Gigi Dolin has been out of action after the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion injured her knee — but it looks like she's finally received the all-clear.

According to F4Wonline, Dolin made her in-ring return during last Friday's "NXT" house show in Lakeland, Florida, where she got a victory over Cora Jade — who similarly made her return after a lengthy absence also due to an injury. Dolin was originally believed to have suffered a torn ACL and that she would be out of action for the remainder of 2024. However, the report confirmed that she suffered a knee injury, and considering that she's already competing, it seems to have healed up well ahead of schedule.

It remains to be seen where Dolin will find herself on the "NXT" roster once she makes her official return in the coming weeks, but she was last in the middle of a rivalry with Arianna Grace before her injury. Unfortunately for both women, after her injury, the angle was completely dropped due to the severity of Dolin's setback, leaving the storyline on the cutting room floor. Grace has not had any matches since July, when she lost to Karmen Petrovic, and was instead involved with her father, Santino Marella, in a crossover storyline in TNA.

