Injury Update On WWE Star Gigi Dolin

In the midst of her "WWE NXT" storyline with Arianna Grace, Gigi Dolin had reportedly been battling a knee injury. This storyline was later dropped, though, as Dolin stated that she was "done" with Grace, and her makeover efforts, on the May 7 episode of "NXT." Dolin has not been seen on WWE television since then, and a recent Instagram post revealed her to be wearing a leg brace. A pair of reports have now provided an update on the extent of Dolin's injury, as well as the potential timeline of her recovery.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dolin is believed to have sustained the same injury that has struck several other figures in the "NXT" women's locker room – a torn ACL. With a torn ACL, Dolin would join the likes of Sol Ruca, Nikkita Lyons, and Cora Jade as talent who've been sidelined with that specific injury in recent years. Fightful Select has since shared an additional detail on Dolin's injury, noting that while they have yet to confirm WON's report of a torn ACL, Dolin is expected to be out of action for the remainder of 2024.

Dolin, a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, last wrestled on the March 12 episode of "NXT." There, Dolin faced Grace, on the condition that if Dolin lost, Grace would transform her into a respectable, pageant-like "lady." Upon Dolin's loss by disqualification, Grace then began the makeover process with lessons in etiquette and fashion. Many of these makeover segments were filmed outside of the WWE Performance Center. Dolin's latest appearance, however, took form in a backstage segment with Grace and Chelsea Green, who unsuccessfully challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship later that night.

