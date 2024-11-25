Two WWE Hall Of Famers Put 'Blue Kane' In Signature Submission Holds At GCW Dream On

While the world "phenomenon" may be a bit of a stretch, the wrestler known as Blue Kane, or Blue Pain, has been known to draw a chuckle from wrestling fans, largely due his similarity to WWE Hall of Famer turned controversial politician Kane. That was the case again this past weekend, when Blue Kane found himself in a GCW ring, and on the wrong side of two other WWE Hall of Famers.

The show, GCW Dream On, kicked of with appearances from Mick Foley and Kurt Angle, the latter making the first time angle had attended a GCW event. Unfortunately, the nice moment between the two was cut short when Blue Kane arrived and attempted to chokeslam Angle. It was at that point that things went horribly wrong, as Blue Kane would then find himself in Foley's Mandible Claw, followed by Angle's Ankle Lock, before finally rolling out of the ring to safety.

Mad segment with @_BluePain_ #MickFoley @RealKurtAngle what a good start to #GCWDream loved that segment. A lot of noise here. It's getting busier here. pic.twitter.com/xgffashwZH — Dylan Shah (@DylanShah) November 23, 2024

Alas, those expecting either Foley or Angle's limited in-ring action as a sign one, or both, could be attempting a comeback shouldn't hold their breath. Though Foley had initially talked about having one last match, he quickly discarded the idea. Likewise, Angle has also shut the door on a return, stating that while he could wrestle, he is not interested due to the potential injury risk.

As for Blue Kane, getting beaten down by Foley and Angle will only add to the UK star's recent woes. After a brief hot streak, Blue Kane has gone cold, losing his last three singles matches, including dropping the PWE Men's Title to RJ Singh on November 9th.