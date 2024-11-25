AEW Tag Champ Isiah Kassidy Gets Emotional While Discussing Being Role Model For Kids
For Private Party members Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, it doesn't get much better than the present. After five years of scratching and clawing, the duo finally won the AEW World Tag Team Championships from the Young Bucks at the end of October, and have held onto them since, including successfully defending them for the first time Saturday night at AEW Full Gear. But as sweet as victory tastes, winning the titles may have led to the duo stumbling upon something even sweeter.
In the afterglow of their victory at the post-Full Gear media scrum, Private Party was asked about how becoming champions has put them in position to be role models for younger generations of wrestling fans. In answering, Kassidy revealed that he and Quen had already taken it upon themselves to try and inspire kids earlier in the week.
"There's this community called TWC [The Wrestling Club]," Kassidy said. "So there's a bunch of kids that look like us, and they're from our neighborhood in Brooklyn. And I reached out to the teacher, his name is Perry...I've been trying to reach out to him and get with the kids for a very long-time, but our schedules just never really aligned. And we said 'I don't know how we can make this happen, but we would love to go talk to the kids and just feel their energy, and just kind of motivate them and inspire them.' And then, he said he wanted to video chat. And I said 'I don't think we should video chat. I think they need to see us in person.' So yesterday, we got there really early in the morning, we went to Brooklyn, and we got to talk to the kids."
Kassidy Reveals Message He Wants Younger Fans To Take From Private Party's Success
Upon meeting the kids Friday morning, a choked up Kassidy admitted that he got a little emotional during their visit, not expecting the reaction the kids gave him and Quen. But the meeting with The Wrestling Club has inspired Kassidy to go even further, and set an example for all kids, especially those he and Quen met, due to the special connection Private Party have with Brooklyn.
"It means a lot...showing them that we're living proof," Kassidy said. "We come from the neighborhood, we came back to your school, and not only did we come back to your school, we came back to your school as Tag Team Champions. And I wanted to show them 'If we could do it, y'all can do it.' Cause we only grew up from down the block from where the school is at.
"So we're literally from right there, and we're living proof that if you want to make it happen, you can. Anything is possible. So our main goal for going to that school yesterday, was to show them that 'Listen, if you're really determined, if you really want to make it happen, you can.' And I think we inspired those kids based on those videos and based on those reactions we got yesterday. That's probably right up there with winning those Tag Team Championships."