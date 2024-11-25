AEW Tag Champ Isiah Kassidy Gets Emotional While Discussing Being Role Model For Kids

For Private Party members Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, it doesn't get much better than the present. After five years of scratching and clawing, the duo finally won the AEW World Tag Team Championships from the Young Bucks at the end of October, and have held onto them since, including successfully defending them for the first time Saturday night at AEW Full Gear. But as sweet as victory tastes, winning the titles may have led to the duo stumbling upon something even sweeter.

In the afterglow of their victory at the post-Full Gear media scrum, Private Party was asked about how becoming champions has put them in position to be role models for younger generations of wrestling fans. In answering, Kassidy revealed that he and Quen had already taken it upon themselves to try and inspire kids earlier in the week.

"There's this community called TWC [The Wrestling Club]," Kassidy said. "So there's a bunch of kids that look like us, and they're from our neighborhood in Brooklyn. And I reached out to the teacher, his name is Perry...I've been trying to reach out to him and get with the kids for a very long-time, but our schedules just never really aligned. And we said 'I don't know how we can make this happen, but we would love to go talk to the kids and just feel their energy, and just kind of motivate them and inspire them.' And then, he said he wanted to video chat. And I said 'I don't think we should video chat. I think they need to see us in person.' So yesterday, we got there really early in the morning, we went to Brooklyn, and we got to talk to the kids."

