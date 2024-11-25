AEW's Renee Paquette Reportedly Dealing With Minor Injury

Backstage interviewers might not take the bumps and bruises of professional wrestlers, but they still spend plenty of time on their feet. One AEW interviewer has been limping around backstage, though fans who watch her weekly would be none the wiser thanks to her quiet fortitude.

According to the F4W Online, AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette is currently working through a foot injury. The foot was initially believed to be broken but x-rays revealed that to not be the case. Whatever the injury, Paquette is said to be "hobbling" around backstage, pushing through. Paquette is not only a broadcaster and interviewer for AEW, she's also been working as a producer for the company, often producing her interviews with AEW Talent.

Paquette wasn't the only one dealing with a foot injury at this past Saturday's AEW Full Gear, as social media star Big Boom AJ reportedly suffered a broken foot earlier in the day, which he concealed so that he could compete against QT Marshall on the PPV's pre-show. AJ won the match with assistance from his son Big Justice. Paquette hosted the pre-show panel before the PPV which also included WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, Paul Wight, and Emmy winner Paul Walter Hauser. Alongside her professional responsibilities, Paquette is also the wife of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who defended his title in the main event against former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. Moxley and Paquette have been married since their days in WWE as Dean Ambrose and Renee Young respectively.

