Mercedes Mone Expects Big Things From This Fellow AEW Women's Division Star

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has praised fellow AEW star Harley Cameron, predicting that the Australian star's pro wrestling career will soar high soon.

Cameron debuted in AEW last year, just a year after her first pro wrestling match, initially appearing as part of QT Marshall's QTV group. The AEW star was trained by former WWE star Tyler Breeze and former AEW star Shawn Spears at their Flatbacks Wrestling School, where Mone first saw her in the ring. Mone, in a recent interview with "SI," stated that she has been impressed by how quickly Cameron has got to grips with pro wrestling and is also pleased with her enthusiasm for learning new things.

"I've been a fan of hers for a very long time. I've trained with her at Flatbacks Wrestling School with Tyler Breeze for the past two years," said Mone. "Just to see how quick that she adapts to things and just wants to try things to learn. It's so refreshing to see. She works extremely hard. She trains multiple times a week in the wrestling ring, at all different wrestling schools all over Florida."

The AEW TBS Champion thinks that Cameron has a bright future ahead of her and believes that she will take her career to the next level soon. "I know within the year to come, we're just gonna see her grow to whole new heights," said Mone.

Cameron, who wrestled in AEW on their now-defunct "AEW Dark" show prior to even signing with the company, has mostly worked on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" over the last few months, with matches against the likes of Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, Dr. Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter, to name a few.