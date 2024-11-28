Rob Van Dam Teases Return To WWE NXT, 'Unfinished Business'

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has discussed about his recent appearance on "WWE NXT" for the November 6 edition of the show, which came from the 2300 Arena, the home of ECW.

RVD, who has made a few appearances on WWE television in recent months, including on the October 29 edition of "NXT," has stated that his recent cameo on the show was a cool experience, explaining how everyone in the promotion made him feel welcome. While talking on his "1 Of A Kind with RVD" podcast, the veteran star said that the stars on the brand were excited to meet him, while he also stated that he has unfinished business with Wes Lee.

"It felt really welcoming. Everybody from top to bottom was super cool and everyone went out of their way to make me feel welcome," said RVD. "If and when I want to come back, which I got some unsettled business now with Wes and his punk a*s. They all seemed legit. It was really cool, everybody was happy, they all grew up watching my generation of wrestlers, so they are really stoked to have us there working with them. They value our perspective, so it's really cool."

On the show, RVD was attacked by Lee backstage, which then prompted "The Whole F'N Show" to interfere in Lee's match with Je'Von Evans, helping Evans get the win. Later on the podcast, he added that he will return to the brand in the future.

"I will be back. I will be back so there's that," the Hall of Famer said.

After featuring on the ECW-themed edition of "NXT," Van Dam lamented about not being able to wrestle on the show but promised fans then as well that he would return once again, perhaps for one final match in WWE.

