Konnan Says This AEW Champion Doesn't Come Across Like A Star

Former WCW star and current AAA backstage official Konnan is a vocal critic of AEW, often using his podcast to share his opinions on the product, such as his unsubstantiated belief that CEO Tony Khan may have added his own money to inflate the company's recent media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. Speaking on a recent episode of "K100," Konnan reviewed last week's "AEW Dynamite" and offered some criticism towards a popular AEW performer.

"Takeshita won," Konnan said. "I guess they're trying to push him, but he doesn't really come off like a star."

In recent weeks, Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family has been picking up momentum, with a singles victory over Ricochet at AEW Full Gear as well as several more wins in the weeks leading up to the pay-per-view.

Takeshita signed with AEW in 2022 after a lengthy stint with Japanese promotion DDT. He later turned heel and joined up with Callis, creating The Don Callis Family in the process. Since then, Takeshita has picked up wins against Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, and more. He also competed in NJPW's annual G1 Climax tournament earlier this year, and captured the AEW International Championship last month at AEW WrestleDream.

Continuing to discuss last week's show, Konnan also stated that "Dynamite" had a "low-budget" look to it, comparing the show to "TNA Impact" and stating that the smaller promotion comes across better on TV. According to Konnan, AEW needs to upgrade its set and lighting in order to avoid looking like an independent wrestling promotion.

