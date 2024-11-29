Nick Aldis Discusses Likelihood Of Wife Mickie James Returning To WWE

Mickie James signed her first contract with WWE in 2003, going on to find great success with the promotion, including six world title runs. Though it's been a couple of years since James performed there, she made a recent onscreen appearance at WWE Bad Blood and still has a connection to the company in the form of her husband, "WWE SmackDown" GM Nick Aldis. Speaking on a recent edition of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Aldis was asked about the possibility of James returning to WWE in a more official capacity.

"No comment," Aldis said, laughing. "Look, I can't say too much. ... It was very much a sort of like, 'Hey, we'd love to see you again. We'd love to do more.'"

While there's nothing to announce just yet, it sounds as though the chances of James returning to WWE are quite high. Additionally, Aldis shared his confidence regarding James getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I don't think that there's any question that she's going in," Aldis continued. "As far as when, I don't think there needs to be any rush, but at the same time, any time that it would happen would be the right time, at this point."

Though Van Vliet attempted to push harder with his questioning, Aldis refused to confirm or deny whether James would wrestle in WWE again. However, the "SmackDown" authority figure teased that his wife's future has just as many possibilities as his own, hinting at his own possible return to the ring.

James last competed in WWE during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, where she made her entrance while holding the Impact Knockouts World Championship. She's still an active wrestler today, with her most recent match having taken place in September.

