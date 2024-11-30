WWE Legend Bill Goldberg's Son Discusses Potentially Becoming A Pro Wrestler

WCW and WWE legend Goldberg is eager to step into the ring for one last time, and his son, Gage, hasn't ruled out him following in his father's footsteps to become a wrestler too.

Gage, like his father, has his eyes set on being a football player and is currently a linebacker for the Colorado Buffaloes. In a recent interview with veteran journalist Bill Apter on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Gage was asked if he has thought about venturing into the world of pro wrestling.

"I mean, yes and no [about wrestling], for sure. Wrestling would be cool, having all the ... being amped up and everything, having all that adrenaline. But, then also, I know my place right now is with football, I'm going to live this out and see where it takes me. If that doesn't work out, could be wrestling, don't know. It's a backup plan," said Gage.

When he was told by Apter that there have been several wrestlers featured in the ring while playing football, Gage agreed and drew parallels between wrestling and football.

"Wrestling is also great for football too 'cause of tackling and everything, [and] taking blows," said the youngster.

He added that he had used his father's legendary spear move a few times on the football field during high school, and the move even resulted in an opponent breaking their neck. Gage has previously appeared on WWE television, with him being brought into the ring when Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016. The young football star was also involved in Goldberg's feud with Bobby Lashley in 2021, with Lashley even putting him in the Hurt Lock.

Goldberg had previously confidently stated that his son will eventually become a wrestler, with him emphasizing that his goal was to provide him with opportunities to make his own choice.