Bayley Addresses WWE Women's Division Adding Secondary Title

The title scene in WWE has been shaken up in recent weeks due to the introduction of new secondary championships for the women's division. Over on "WWE SmackDown," Bayley is one of the wrestlers currently in the running to become the first-ever Women's United States Champion. During a recent interview on the Reality of Wrestling YouTube channel, Bayley shared her thoughts on the presence of the new titles.

"I believe that we can carry a secondary title like that," Bayley said. "I believe the division is ready for it."

While Bayley is happy that these new titles exist, the WWE star revealed that she still believes a lot of work must be done to grow the women's tag team division. Bayley complimented current champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, stating that they've done a great job of elevating the titles. With new championships added on each show, it's now just a matter of making sure all of the champions get the time and attention they deserve.

Bayley played a key role in pushing for the reintroduction of a Women's Tag Team Championship, which was brought back to the promotion in 2019. She and former WWE star Sasha Banks were constantly talking to higher-ups in the company about introducing a women's tag division, and they eventually became the first team to hold the honor.

The first Women's United States Champion will be crowned next month with the culmination of a tournament at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Bayley previously won a Triple Threat match to make it to the semi-finals, and she'll soon face Chelsea Green to determine who progresses to the last match.

