Bully Ray Names The Part Of The Bloodline 'Puzzle' He Wants To See In WWE

This Saturday, at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, the Original Bloodline (plus CM Punk) will face off against the New Bloodline, serving as the next major match in the company's biggest and longest-running storyline. Speaking on a recent "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray pointed out one wrestler who has plenty of reason to insert himself into the saga.

"I think the part of the puzzle that is the ... black sheep ... is Seth Rollins," Bully said. "I don't think Seth is going to be very happy about this. ... The next time we can potentially see Seth Rollins is maybe when Roman and Punk are doing their face-to-face on 'SmackDown.' Maybe Seth shows up."

Earlier this month, members of the Original Bloodline attempted to recruit Rollins for their WarGames team, but the former SHIELD member had no interest in joining up with Reigns. It's also well-known that Rollins has had issues with Punk since the "Straight Edge Superstar" returned to WWE last year, and Bully believes Rollins' anger will reach a boil soon.

If Rollins doesn't appear on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," Bully suggested another way in which he could get involved during the WarGames match. According to Bully, viewers could see Rollins and Punk both enter at the same time as the fifth man for the team only to start fighting each other, leaving the Original Bloodline outnumbered within the cage.

"And now, with what we will potentially get from Punk and Seth, I'm just as interested in that as I am The Bloodline," Bully continued. "I'm really down to see what goes on with Punk and Seth, because I think Seth will be the heel."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.