Orange Cassidy has more matches under his belt than anyone else in AEW, making him something of a modest authority on the current state of the company. Cassidy recently spoke to "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" and reflected on how far AEW has come in just five years. "AEW was daunting when I first came back in 2019 because the amount of talent was incredible," he said. "And I felt like every year, it doubled. And they're just getting better. I feel that we have some of the best professional wrestlers to ever do it on the roster." Cassidy also dismissed intermittent reports of problems inside the AEW locker room. He attributed the noise to typical internet rumor-mongering that exaggerates the negatives while ignoring the positives.

"The locker room in AEW is incredible," Cassidy affirmed. "I think what we're trying to cultivate in AEW is a place where, if you are an AEW roster member, we all work together to make everybody better. We're trying to make that a thing, where it's not, 'I need to step on this person so I can get higher up on the ladder.' We're gonna help each other up the ladder." "Wherever"'s favorite resident also addressed AEW's low attendance figures, chalking it up to typical growing pains that any young company faces.

"We're gonna have to go through adjustments," Cassidy said. "This isn't gonna be a thing that's an only-now problem. We're going to have problems throughout our entire tenure. ... I always feel that the powers that be in AEW are trying to do their best to bring the best product." It's worth noting that WWE has also faced similar attendance difficulties at various points in the past.

