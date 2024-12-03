WWE HOFer Goldberg Shares Whether He Thinks Logan Paul Vs. Mike Tyson As Scripted

Those who tuned into November 15's Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul showdown expecting it to be the "Fight of the Year" were undoubtedly disappointed. Though the bout officially went the full eight rounds, the sum of the action could've fit into fewer rounds. The match, many believe, did nothing to answer the question of who was the superior boxer, because at 58 the bigger question became whether Mike Tyson would embarrass himself. His ability to go the distance despite looking beleaguered has many wondering if Paul purposely eased up on his much older opponent.

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, during a recent appearance on "CarCast," talked about boxing and was asked to weigh in on the legitimacy of the Tyson-Paul bout.

"My professional opinion is that it wasn't scripted," Goldberg said. "I just think that at 58 years old, the first thing that goes is your body. The last thing that goes is your mind. So Tyson may have wanted to do better. He wanted to perform better, he wanted to knock Jake Paul out, and he wanted to give a better impression of himself to the world. But there's only so much you can do."

Goldberg drew parallels between his physical preparation and that of Tyson. In October, Goldberg came face-to-face with GUNTHER at WWE Bad Blood, hinting that Goldberg might get the retirement match he's always wanted. He later confirmed that this was the case, and while GUNTHER has not officially been named as his opponent yet, all signs point to that probability. On the same podcast, Goldberg acknowledged the massive pressure Tyson must have been under since he was currently feeling it himself.

"I'm in a fictitious business and there's gonna be a lot of pressure on me just to show up in the condition people remember me as. That in and of itself is a very heavy weight to bear," asserted Goldberg.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "CarCast" podcast, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.