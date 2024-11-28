Roman Reigns Explains Why He & Cody Rhodes Didn't Have A Moment After WrestleMania 40

Following his Undisputed WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 40 this past April, Cody Rhodes was asked if he had the opportunity to connect with Roman Reigns after their match, where they could express their gratitude for what they accomplished. However, the "American Nightmare" explained how Reigns and himself never communicated after the match, stating that they never needed to have that moment.

Earlier this week, Reigns provided his thoughts on Rhodes' comments during an interview with Sports Illustrated, where he was asked if Rhodes and himself reflected on their WrestleMania 40 match once the cameras were turned off. According to the "Original Tribal Chief," their main event encounter was enough to be thankful for.

"No. There's no need, but if you want to sit out there and babyface for four hours then I ain't waiting especially at that point... We know what we did, we were both out there, so you can thank each other and all that old stuff but we put our bodies on the line together and I think that's thanks enough."

Since their WrestleMania 40 match, Reigns and Rhodes have shared the ring on one occasion, when they begrudgingly decided to team together to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood. However, there's still speculation about them having a trilogy match in the near future, especially with Reigns being one of the favorites to win the 2025 Royal Rumble.

