NJPW Star Calls Out AEW's MJF, WWE's Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes, To Come Wrestle Him

One of NJPW's top stars has taken to social media to express how much he hates WWE stars like Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, as well as AEW star MJF, and subsequently challenge all of them to fights. That star is none other than NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd, a man known for always saying what's on his mind and never backing down from a fight, who took to X to call out Orton, someone he has been wanting to face for some time.

.@RandyOrton WHAT YOU SAYING FAM SPEAK TO YOUR BOSS AND COME FIGHT ME YOU COULD NEVER DO WHAT I DO IF YOU DISAGREE, COME DO SOMETHING — GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) November 30, 2024

"@RandyOrton WHAT YOU SAYING FAM. SPEAK TO YOUR BOSS AND COME FIGHT ME. YOU COULD NEVER DO WHAT I DO. IF YOU DISAGREE, COME DO SOMETHING." Not content with calling "The Viper" out, Kidd then turned his attention to the current Undisputed WWE Champion, not only challenging him to a title match at the Tokyo Dome, but also reminding him that he holds a clean victory over the "American Nightmare" from their shared time in the UK promotion WCPW.

I'M PAST THE POINT OF CARING WHAT THESE MAN WHO'VE BEEN CHILLING IN THIS GAME FOR 20+ YEARS THINK @CodyRhodes I'VE BEAT YOU CLEAN IF YOU A REAL CHAMP, COME TO THE TOKYO DOME AND DEFEND THAT WWE TITLE AGAINST ME WHAT YOU GOT TO LOSE, PUSSY LET'S CHANGE THE GAME — GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) November 30, 2024

"I'M PAST THE POINT OF CARING WHAT THESE MAN WHO'VE BEEN CHILLING IN THIS GAME FOR 20+ YEARS THINK. @CodyRhodes I'VE BEAT YOU. CLEAN. IF YOU A REAL CHAMP, COME TO THE TOKYO DOME AND DEFEND THAT WWE TITLE AGAINST ME. WHAT YOU GOT TO LOSE, P***Y. LET'S CHANGE THE GAME." Finally, Kidd called out MJF, and judging by the Englishman claiming that he had drank quite a few Highballs, his challenge to a match on Long Island might be one that MJF doesn't take too seriously.

AND ONE LAST POINT BEFORE I DRINK 10 MORE HIGHBALLS FUCK MJF 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I COULD NEVER GET WHERE I GOT THROUGH RUNNING TO MY BOSS YOU A PUSSY WRESTLE ME IN LONG ISLAND AND WE'LL SEE WHO'S BETTER THAN WHO — GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) November 30, 2024

Kidd will get his hands on another former AEW World Champion at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, that being Kenny Omega, who will wrestle his first match in 13 months after being sidelined due to diverticulitis in December 2023.