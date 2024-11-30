AEW's Ricky Starks To Face TNA Star In House Of Glory Chicago Main Event

It's been a rollercoaster of a week of Ricky Starks, but there could be a silver lining for him, as it has been officially confirmed that he will be challenging a current TNA star for a championship in 2025. Starks was already confirmed to be part of House of Glory's "Watch the Throne" event in Chicago on January 17, but the stakes have now been raised, as HOG confirmed via social media that the AEW star will challenge Mike Santana for the House of Glory World Championship

🔥 C H I C A G O 🔥 In an absolute blockbuster main event, HOG World Heavyweight Champion @Santana_Proud will defend his title against the debuting "Absolute" @starkmanjones ,

Friday, January 17th in Chicago!!! Tickets Available⬇️ #TrillerTV+https://t.co/3iSBudI7Db pic.twitter.com/8I1hA5E2RA — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) November 29, 2024

Santana will surpass the one year mark as HOG World Champion on December 1, 2024, as he defeated Matt Cardona to become champion on that date in 2023. He has since defended the title against a variety of opponents, including current WWE Tag Team Champion Alex Shelley, ECW legend Masato Tanaka, and current AEW star Jay Lethal. HOG will be hosting their "Live for the Moment" event on December 20 in New York City, the same night ROH Final Battle takes place in the Hammerstein Ballroom, but it's not yet confirmed whether Starks and Santana's title clash will be built up on that night.

There was some confusion over the announcement given that Starks was recently pulled from all his upcoming GCW bookings, with some fans believing that he couldn't work any independent shows. However, AEW President Tony Khan only pulled Starks from the GCW shows over comments GCW star Effy made on a podcast about his father. Starks is still currently under contract with AEW, and was backstage at their Full Gear pay-per-view on November 23, something that was well received by many, but with no creative plans in the works and his contract set to expire in Spring 2025, Starks will likely feature on solely independent shows for the foreseeable future.