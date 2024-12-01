AEW's Adam Copeland On Injury Recovery: 'I Feel Good, I'm Ready To Get Back At It'

Adam Copeland broke his tibia after jumping off a steel cage at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. The injury setback has kept the "Rated R Superstar" out of action since then, but Copeland was cleared to compete again recently, and he has since shared an optimistic update about his current health status for fans highly anticipating his return.

"I feel good," Copeland revealed on "The Leafs Nation" podcast. "You know, my brain forgets I'm 51, but my body quickly reminded me: 'Yeah, you just jumped from 21 feet, a**hole. Like, that's technically three stories. You're 51, quit it.' But I feel good. I'm ready to get back at it and to get busy again."

While Copeland has been cleared to lace up his boots again, he didn't share any details about when he aims to return to AEW television. The former WWE star is currently filming the second season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" for Disney+, which is expected to wrap in January of next year, so it'll probably be after that.

January will also see AEW and NJPW host their joint Wrestle Dynasty event, with stars from Stardom and CMLL also participating at the show. Meanwhile, February will see AEW travel to Australia for its Grand Slam event, marking the company's first time in the Land Down Under. With two big shows scheduled around the same time Copeland is expected to have completed his acting commitments, Tony Khan's promotion has the opportunity to reintroduce him in a big way.

Copeland debuted in AEW at WrestleDream 2023 after amicably parting ways with WWE. Since then, he has become a TNT Champion and feuded with his best friend, Christian Cage, and his Patriarchy faction.