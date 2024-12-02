Eric Bischoff Comments On Recent Appearances For WWE NXT And MLW

Eric Bischoff is scheduled to appear on this week's "WWE NXT," and he's already declared his intention to pour fire on Ridge Holland and Trick Williams' rivalry. Speaking on "83 Weeks," the WWE Hall of Famer explained why he agreed to return to the company's programming.

"You know how I like to have fun, just put my toe in the water, have a good time. It's been a little chaotic over at NXT, so I thought I'd drop in and say hello, and show up in person next week. So yeah, it's gonna be fun."

Bischoff will also gain creative control for MLW's upcoming One-Shot event, where he will serve as an executive producer. During the aforementioned podcast, he revealed that he's been enjoying creating a format for the show with MLW boss Court Bauer, and that he's interested in doing it purely for enjoyment. That said, the former WCW President hasn't ruled out returning to MLW down the line.

"It's not just me having fun," he told TV Insider. "If Court and his team don't enjoy it, just slug through it, I don't want to do that. Or I feel that way, I don't. The door is open certainly. I got bills. I got a life. I get bored in the middle of nowhere Wyoming occasionally and like to throw myself into something to put pressure on myself with something that challenges me."

That said, Bischoff doesn't envision himself returning to wrestling in a long-term creative capacity. He enjoys his current life too much, but he might dip his toes back in the water more if an idea appeals to him.