WWE Raw Star Details 'Possibility' Of Him Working With Roman Reigns & CM Punk

Bron Breakker, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk all emerged victorious in their respective matches at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. Breakker survived a hard-hitting Intercontinental Championship match to overcome Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus, while Punk and Reigns joined forces with the Usos and Sami Zayn to defeat Solo Sikoa's Bloodline and Brosson Reed in the men's WarGames match. However, while Breakker has yet to cross paths with Punk and Reigns, he can see it happening down the line.

"I definitely think there is a possibility of that happening, maybe down the line, I don't know," Breakker said at the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames post-show press conference. "But the door is definitely open, so I guess just say, never say never on that."

For now, Breakker is focused on defending his Intercontinental Championship and being the best champion he can be. That said, he hasn't ruled out crossing paths with another titleholder on the "WWE Raw" brand at some point.

"I think the priority right now is my Intercontinental Title and having the best possible run that I can have and just do a great job, night in and night out, that's where my focus is right now. I'm sure I'll get to Gunther at some point down the line, but right now I'm just focused on this."

Gunther was also victorious at Survivor Series, defeating Damian Priest to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Prior to winning that title, he was a record-breaking Intercontinental Champion, and Breakker now has the opportunity to try and eclipse his achievements.