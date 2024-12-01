Video: Adam Pearce Previews Post-Survivor Series Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE Survivor Series: War Games has come and gone, which means that WWE is gearing up for Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," which is set to take place in Everett, Washington. General Manager Adam Pearce took to X (formerly Twitter) on the ride back from Vancouver to preview Monday's episode of the flagship WWE television show.

"The train rolls on...CM Punk will kick off the broadcast," Pearce said, "plus the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament will kick off, round one triple threat action, Dakota Kai vs. Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler, and Damage CTRL is in action against the Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez."

Pearce was most excited for the celebration of the 10-year anniversary of The New Day, the popular faction of Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E. Kingston and Woods have been at each other's throats recently but Pearce is optimistic that there will still be a celebration, despite the recent animosity.

There is no word if their injured partner, Big E, will be in attendance. Big E suffered a broken neck in 2022 and has yet to return to the ring, with the possibility that the former WWE Champion will never return to the ring. While Big E is mobile and healthy, he says he's taking recovery at its own pace and is not trying to rush a return to the ring that could further jeopardize his health and wellbeing.

The WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Tournament is happening at the same time as the WWE Women's United States Championship tournament. While the inaugural Women's US Champion is set to be crowned at Saturday Night's Main Event later this month, it is not clear when the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament will conclude.