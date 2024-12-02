AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs Recalls Feeling Anxious Ahead Of Return From Injury

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs has discussed why he was anxious about his return to the promotion in November.

Hobbs had to have surgery earlier this year, which kept him on the shelf for a few months, and he has described his feelings prior to his return, in a recent interview with Renee Paquette.

"I think the word for me is just anxious, anxious, anxious. I didn't know how anybody was going to, you know, take me back in and it was one of those moments where I was just like, 'Okay, I was meant to do this.' I was pissed off and it's just gunning it, like, I don't ... that whole day kind of was a blur until my music hit and it was just like, 'Okay, I'm back, I'm home, let's pick up where we left off,'" he said.

Hobbs explained that the anxiety of not knowing how the fans would react upon his return was because of his love for the business, stating how he missed being in the ring. He detailed the emotional burden of being away from the ring, with the injury causing him to be depressed, which he had felt before when his brother was murdered.

"I was on a roll [when he got injured]. Once the injury happened, and, you know, I found out I'm going to need surgery, that depression sunk in," he revealed. "I've been depressed before, you know, just when my brother got murdered he pushed me out [of] the way, took six bullets on the chest, I took one to the forearm and it just ... all these feelings start coming back. All these 'what ifs' and, you know, 'What am I going to do now?' and it's just ... I didn't know what I was going to do."

Hobbs said that he was angry at everyone after his injury as he felt that he was on a roll in AEW and thought that the injury may have halted his progress in the promotion. The AEW star added that staying at home and watching his peers wrestle made him angrier.