Gunther Explains Why He Disapproves Of Finn Balor Helping Him At WWE Survivor Series 2024

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has explained why he attacked Finn Balor, despite the Judgment Day star helping him in his match against Damian Priest at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Heels in pro wrestling often band together to get one over the babyfaces, but Gunther seemingly doesn't subscribe to this belief, going by his actions at Survivor Series: WarGames. Balor came out of nowhere to attack Priest with a Coup de Grace, but instead of being thanked by Gunther, he received a big boot. Gunther explained his actions on the post-Survivor Series WarGames show, stating that Balor's interference has put a "stain" on the win.

"So, like I just touched upon, the mental challenge going into tonight, I felt very confident. In the middle of the match, I saw what happened to Priest's shoulder and had a clear target to go after and I felt I was on the way to redeem myself, to myself. Finn Balor decided to take that away from me," said Gunther. "Tonight was important, but there's definitely a stain on it."

Priest, during the match, seemed to have suffered an injury to his shoulder, which Gunther hoped to capitalize on. The Austrian star eventually got the win over Priest after putting the former World Heavyweight Champion in a sleeper hold. Gunther often prides himself on winning the right way and upholding the prestige of pro wrestling, and his unhappiness at Balor's interference suggests that he and Priest may have a rematch soon.

Balor had also gotten involved in the duo's match at SummerSlam when he turned on his Judgment Day buddy which eventually helped Gunther win and begin his first reign with the world title.