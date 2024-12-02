Jim Ross Discusses The AEW Full Gear Spot That Legitimately 'Scared' Him

It's safe to assume that most wrestling fans expected the AEW Full Gear match between Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay to get a little crazy. Not only do the two remain caught in a heated rivalry following Fletcher's betrayal of Ospreay at WrestleDream, but both men have become known for their high octane, high risk styles. No one, however, expected the duo would incorporate the steel steps into the match as they did, including a spot where Fletcher hit a Tombstone Piledriver onto the steps, jumping off the ring apron to do so.

While discussing Full Gear, and the Ospreay-Fletcher match during the latest episode of "Grilling JR," AEW announcer Jim Ross, who was backstage watching the match at the time, admitted that the spot with the steel steps, while impressive, left him more concerned than awed.

"It was scary," Ross said. "I'd rather err on the side of [caution]. I go back to my head of talent relations days. The worst thing that can happen is a main event type player getting injured on a show that would require him, or her, to miss time. And that only adds to the medical bills on your budget, which is neither here nor there, that's not the biggest deal, but it takes somebody away from your booking. You can't use them anymore until they're healthy...But that scared the s**t out of me boy. It really did. That spot scared the hell out of me. I thought 'There's no way that both these dudes are going to walk away from this okay.' But they did. I guess that's the thing about youth, Connie [that] you and I can't really relate to. These guys are young and resilient."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription