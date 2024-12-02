AEW World Championship Fatal Four-Way Match Reportedly Set For Worlds End

The AEW World Championship picture is heating up as 2024 draws to a close, with a number of top stars gunning for Jon Moxley. AEW's next pay-per-view, Worlds End, takes place on December 28, and it looks like a multi-man match for the title is on the cards. Speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez revealed that the plan for the main event is to have Moxley defend his crown in a four-way match.

"I believe that it is a four-way — in fact I was flat out told it will be a four-way, but I was not told who the four were," Alvarez said. "I think [Hangman] Page, Jay [White] and Moxley are three of them, but I am also not sure Christian [Cage] is going to be the fourth guy, but if he's not, I don't know who the fourth guy is going to be."

Cage has had a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship after winning the Casino Gauntlet match at All In 2024. Meanwhile, Hangman Page and Jay White have been feuding since October after the latter returned from injury.

Outside of Page, Cage, and White, Moxley and his Death Riders stable have been feuding with the likes of Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin, who are attempting to prevent the faction from shaping AEW in their own image. Moxley defeated Cassidy at AEW Full Gear to retain his title, while Allin is currently busy competing in the Continental Classic tournament where he is in the same block as the Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli. If Allin finishes in the top two of his league, he won't be in the Worlds End main event as the Continental Classic finals will happen on the same show.

