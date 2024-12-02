Backstage News On Matt Riddle's TNA Turning Point Appearance

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle made a surprise appearance at TNA's Turning Point event on November 29, teaming with KUSHIDA and Zachary Wentz in a losing effort against The Hardys and Ace Austin due to Trey Miguel missing the event due to travel issues, and in a new report by Fightful Select, more details about how that appearance came to about have now come to light.

TNA had reportedly been made aware of the fact that Trey Miguel was not able to make it to the event and that a replacement would need to be found. Sources within the company had reportedly said that the situation wasn't ideal, but due to the event taking place in the same venue as the WrestleCade convention, there were multiple possibilities when it came to finding a substitute for Miguel which made the situation less stressful for TNA. Riddle was reportedly told not long before the show but was happy to do it, and people in TNA were very happy about how he was received by the fans in attendance. However, the company did not want to commit to potentially using Riddle again in the near future.

TNA is the latest in a long line of promotions that Riddle has worked for since being released by WWE in September 2023. Major League Wrestling is the promotion he calls home right now, but he has made appearances for New Japan Pro Wrestling, AAA, and The Crash in 2024. He held the NJPWWorld Television Championship for 49 days after beating Hiroshi Tanahashi in February before losing it to Zack Sabre Jr., and is also the current AAA World Cruiserweight Champion after dethroning AEW star Komander at the company's TripleMania XXXII: Mexico City in August in a three-way match that also featured current TNA star Laredo Kid.