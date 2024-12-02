Mark Henry & Bully Ray Predict A Major Betrayal In WWE's Bloodline Story

The saga of The Bloodline continues to draw the largest amount of focus in WWE, and Saturday's WWE Survivor Series WarGames came to a close with The Original Bloodline emerging victorious against the newer lineup led by Solo Sikoa. There are several question marks still in play, though, and a recent discussion on "Busted Open Radio" pointed to one massive development that could play out in the weeks and months to come.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared his belief that CM Punk will cash in his favor with Paul Heyman by asking Heyman to betray Roman Reigns. It would serve as a way to cement Reigns as a babyface while pushing Punk and Heyman as a heel duo, with Bully Ray agreeing that it's a strong idea.

"Coming out of Survivor Series, I'm 1000% more invested in the story of Punk and Roman, Paul Heyman, and the favor than I am with Roman and Solo Sikoa and the ula fala," Bully said. "Who killed Caesar? Brutus, his best friend, stabbed him in the back. That's what they're setting up here."

Looking ahead to the next few months, Bully predicted Punk winning the Men's Royal Rumble, securing his long-desired WWE WrestleMania main event slot with a match against Cody Rhodes. That would leave Reigns to contend with Sikoa, while Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may not even get involved at all. However, Bully also acknowledged that there is still an unanswered question regarding what The Rock handed to Rhodes following this year's WrestleMania, which could come back into play in the months ahead.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.