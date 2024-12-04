Why WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Doesn't Want To Hear F-Bombs On Wrestling TV Shows

In less than a month, "WWE Raw" will begin airing live on Netflix, marking a significant leap for WWE and its longest-running show. The new era will undoubtedly bring many changes with it, with some speculation that the promotion could begin sprinkling in the use of curse words without censorship. Speaking on "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff explained why he hopes that is not the case.

"I just don't like what it does to the genre," Bischoff said. "When you're at the level that WWE is playing at, and as hard as they've worked to get there, I'd like to see it remain pretty advertiser-friendly and stay away from it, because it doesn't add anything. It doesn't make the show better."

Bischoff acknowledged that he uses plenty of dirty words in his own personal life, but the former WCW executive stated that he would set that aside for the sake of mass appeal. While he understands the short-term benefits that cursing can yield, and that it can elicit emotion from the audience, Bischoff believes too much swearing will hurt WWE's brand in the long run.

Over the last few weeks, Bischoff has begun making appearances on "WWE NXT," first via video feed and then in person. Earlier this fall, "NXT" made its own move away from cable, but in favor of broadcast TV rather than streaming. It currently airs on The CW, where it has drawn an audience of around 600,000 on a weekly basis.

