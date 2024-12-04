WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Lists His Top Three Wrestling Managers

As a member of the Anoa'i family, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi Fatu has spent nearly his entire life around the professional wrestling industry. Throughout that time, Fatu has had first-hand exposure to some of wrestling's greatest managers, and he took some time on a recent edition of "Off The Top" to list a few of his personal favorites, including one who is still very prominent today.

"I'd have to go [with] Paul Heyman," Fatu said. "Bobby Heenan. 'Captain' Lou Albano."

Fatu spoke at some length about Heyman and his abilities, which makes sense due to Heyman's Bloodline association. According to Fatu, Heyman has the ability to turn any concept "into gold," and it's a skill that he's developed over many years in the industry. Most importantly, Heyman spent a lot of time around some of wrestling's biggest stars that are no longer alive to pass down their knowledge.

"You can just imagine the stories that [Heyman] hears in the locker room — them talking about matches, how the psychology was — all those [insights] that you would never hear on a podcast, because those GOATs are no longer here," Fatu stated. "He has all those gems embedded in his mind and his heart, and what? He brings that to life every time he goes out to cut a promo."

Over the last several years, Heyman has played a key role in The Bloodline, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. After being terrorized by Solo Sikoa and the New Bloodline in the months after WWE WrestleMania 40, Heyman took some time off TV before making his return in November, bringing CM Punk into the fold to help The Original Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.